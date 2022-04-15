Rosario went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and committed two errors in right field during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

The 30-year-old didn't re-sign with Atlanta until mid-March, and apparently Rosario could have used a bit more time to get ready for the season. He has just one hit in his first 23 at-bats, posting a .043/.154/.043 slash line through seven games, and his three errors already equals his total from all of 2021.