Rosario (back) was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins but is reportedly fine, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rosario was scratched Friday with lower-back stiffness but was initially set to return Saturday, only for Atlanta to decide he needs another day. Assuming he returns to the lineup soon, he should be Atlanta's primary lefty fielder to open the season.