Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

After starting in all three of Atlanta's games over the weekend while the Giants brought a trio of right-handers to the hill, the lefty-hitting Rosario will hit the bench for the series opener in Colorado while southpaw Austin Gomber toes the rubber for the Rockies. Platoon mate Kevin Pillar will spell Rosario in left field and will bat eighth.