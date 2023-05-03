site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With southpaw Braxton Garrett on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Rosario will bow out of the starting nine. Marcell Ozuna will replace Rosario as Atlanta's designated hitter.
