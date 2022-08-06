site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-eddie-rosario-sitting-for-afternoon-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sitting for afternoon game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario will be on the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
With lefty David Peterson on the mound for the Mets, Rosario will hit the bench in favor of Robbie Grossman. Expect Rosario to return against righty Max Scherzer in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read