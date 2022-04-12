Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
The lefty-hitting Rosario isn't a strict platoon player for Atlanta, but manager Brian Snitker will nonetheless give the 30-year-old his first day off of the season with southpaw Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for the Nationals. Guillermo Heredia will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Rosario, who went 1-for-17 with three walks and two runs over Atlanta's first five games.
