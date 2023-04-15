site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sitting versus lefty
Rosario is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Kevin Pillar, Eli White and Ronald Acuna are starting across the outfield for Atlanta with left-hander Kris Bubic on the mound. Marcell Ozuna will serve as the designated hitter.
