Rosario isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Saturday's nightcap against the Mets.
The Mets will send Jose Quintana to the mound to start the nightcap, so the lefty-hitting Rosario will retreat to the bench to begin the game. Kevin Pillar will take over in left field and bat eighth.
