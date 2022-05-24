Rosario said Tuesday he has yet to regain complete sight in his right eye, which has thus far limited him to conditioning work and light exercises since he was placed on the injured list in late April, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rosario noted that he has a doctor's appointment scheduled for later this week, so he could be cleared to start up light baseball activities if the eye specialist gives him the green light to do so. After slashing a miserable .068/.163/.091 through his first 15 games of the season -- likely due in part to his vision issues -- Rosario underwent corrective surgery in late April to address the blurring and swelling of his right retina. He's now approximately one month into a recovery period that is expected to last anywhere from 8-to-12 weeks.