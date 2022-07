Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

All three Atlanta runs came on solo shots, with Rosario capping the scoring in the ninth inning off Tommy Hunter. Since returning to the lineup July 4 after recovering from eye and vision issues, Rosario has started eight of 10 games, batting .267 (8-for-30) with both his homers on the year.