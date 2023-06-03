Rosario went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
Rosario took Merrill Kelly deep in the second and seventh innings, but Atlanta couldn't put any other runs on the board. Over his last six games, Rosario has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with two homers and three doubles. The outfielder's big game Friday lifted his slash line to .251/.280/.449 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base through 175 plate appearances. He continues to start almost exclusively versus right-handed pitchers.