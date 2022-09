Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Rosario picked up four hits while starting in the past two games, but he and William Contreras look like they'll be the odd men out of the lineup more often than not. Atlanta has recently been leaning on the quartet of Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris, Robbie Grossman and Marcell Ozuna to fill out its outfield and designated-hitter spot.