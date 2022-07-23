site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Takes seat Saturday
Rosario isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Rosario started the last three games but is getting a breather with left-hander Patrick Sandoval on the mound Saturday. Adam Duvall is taking over in left field and batting sixth.
