Rosario (hamstring) is expected to miss the next game or two, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker stated after Monday's game that Rosario shouldn't require a trip to the injured list, but the team will hold him out for the next day or so to ensure he doesn't make the injury any worse. Robbie Grossman figures to be the next man up in let field until Rosario gets the green light to return.