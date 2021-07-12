Santana has allowed only one run over his last eight appearances (nine innings) dating back to June 18, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over that stretch.

The 29-year-old right-hander isn't seeing much high-leverage work -- he has zero wins, saves or holds during that time -- but the performance could move him up in the bullpen pecking order in the second half. Santana's best route to fantasy value might come if Atlanta is forced to deploy bullpen games more often to cover the holes in its rotation.