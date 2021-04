Santana was acquired by the Braves from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 29-year-old will head to the alternate training site for his new team after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh at the start of the week. Santana last pitched in 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and a PED suspension, but he's performed well across 88 big-league appearances with a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB over 84.1 innings.