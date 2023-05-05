site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Goes to IL with elbow injury
Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list by Atlanta on Friday with right elbow inflammation.
The move is retroactive to May 2, so Adrianza will be eligible to return when Atlanta begins a road trip on May 12. Braden Shewmake has taken his spot on the roster.
