Adrianza signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Adrianza has spent eight years in the majors as a useful enough utility man, though he shouldn't be relied on for much more than that. His career .244/.310/.360 slash line gives him a shot at a bench role considering that he can play anywhere except catcher and center field, but he'll have to prove that his awful .191/.287/.270 line in 101 plate appearances last season was just a small-sample fluke.