White went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth, White took Spenser Watkins deep in the third and fourth innings. The former Rangers outfielder got traded to Atlanta in the offseason to provide some roster depth, but the 28-year-old has designs of being more than that, going 10-for-23 this spring with six extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and three homers) and a 3:3 BB:K. He still has plenty of competition for a bench spot on the 26-man roster, particularly from Jordan Luplow, but if White breaks camp on the Opening Day roster, he could see consistent action as a right-handed platoon partner for Eddie Rosario in left field as well as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch running option.