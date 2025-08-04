White went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI during a 4-2 win over the Reds in Sunday's MLB Speedway Classic.

The 31-year-old was the star of the contest, powering Atlanta's offense with a three-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the seventh, with the second blast bouncing off the track at Bristol Motor Speedway. White has started four straight games in right field while filling in for Ronald Acuna (calf), and since replacing the All-Star during Tuesday's contest, he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) with four runs and seven RBI in addition to Sunday's long balls.