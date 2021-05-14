Inciarte (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday as expected.
Inciarte is healthy just in time, as Cristian Pache hit the injured list with a hamstring injury of his own in a corresponding move. While Inciarte's temporary starting role keeps him interesting in leagues deep enough that every player with regular at-bats has value, he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting option. He does have a 104 wRC+ in a tiny sample of 20 plate appearances this season, but he hit just .225/.314/.343 with six homers and two steals in 111 games over the previous two years.