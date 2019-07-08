Braves' Ender Inciarte: Advances rehab to Double-A
Inciarte (back) moved his rehab assignment up to Double-A Mississippi on Monday.
Inciarte has gone just 1-for-13 in five rehab games thus far. He could be back in Atlanta soon after the All-Star break but looks to be set for a bench role due to the emergence of Austin Riley.
