Tests performed on Inciarte's injured left thumb revealed no structural damage Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Inciarte exited Tuesday's contest early after aggravating his left thumb injury during an at-bat in the fourth inning. Postgame tests revealed no significant damage, but the center fielder will likely be withheld from the starting lineup Wednesday nonetheless. He's a true day-to-day case moving forward.

