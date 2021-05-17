site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Away on paternity leave
May 17, 2021
Inciarte was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Players typically miss three days while on the paternity list, so Inciarte could return Thursday against the Pirates. Guillermo Heredia lines up as the team's top center fielder in the meantime. Johan Camargo was recalled in a corresponding move.
