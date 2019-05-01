Inciarte (hamstring) will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Padres.

Inciarte was removed from Monday's series opener after experiencing right hamstring tightness and was excluded from the lineup Tuesday. He was at least able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday, which was apparently enough to convince manager Brian Snitker that he would be ready to return to the lineup a day later. The injury isn't expected to be a hindrance for Inciarte moving forward, but his spot near the bottom of the lineup could continue to limit his run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories