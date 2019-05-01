Braves' Ender Inciarte: Back in action
Inciarte (hamstring) will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Padres.
Inciarte was removed from Monday's series opener after experiencing right hamstring tightness and was excluded from the lineup Tuesday. He was at least able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday, which was apparently enough to convince manager Brian Snitker that he would be ready to return to the lineup a day later. The injury isn't expected to be a hindrance for Inciarte moving forward, but his spot near the bottom of the lineup could continue to limit his run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...