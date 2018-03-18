Inciarte got the start in center field and hit leadoff in Saturday's split-squad game against the Cardinals, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

He'd been held out the last two days due to some minor groin tightness, but Inciarte is now back on track for Opening Day. He hasn't had a particularly impressive spring, going 9-for-32 with only one extra-base hit, but he's 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts and Inciarte should have plenty of fantasy value in 2018 hitting ahead of Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and eventually Ronald Acuna in the Braves' lineup.