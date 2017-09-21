Braves' Ender Inciarte: Back in action
Inciarte (thumb) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Inciarte aggravated a thumb issue Tuesday, but the 26-year-old will return after missing one start -- just as he did after first suffering the injury last week. He will slot into his usual spot atop the order to face right-hander Tanner Roark, against whom he's 8-for-19 (.421 average) with three extra-base hits so far in his career.
