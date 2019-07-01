Braves' Ender Inciarte: Beginning rehab assignment
Inciarte (back) will start a rehab assignment at High-A Florida on Monday.
Inciarte played in a simulated game Sunday, which proved to be the final hurdle for a rehab stint. The 28-year-old has been on the injured list with the lumbar strain since mid-May and may require a handful of games to get back up to speed.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Playing in simulated game Sunday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Ramping up activities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Return not imminent•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Participating in on-field drills•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Progressing slowly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...