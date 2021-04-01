Inciarte is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Inciarte will serve as Atlanta's fourth outfielder to begin the season while Cristian Pache takes over as the team's everyday center fielder. Inciarte's playing-time outlook took a major hit after MLB opted not to use a universal designated hitter in 2021, as Marcell Ozuna now appears set to play the outfield on a full-time basis.