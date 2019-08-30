Inciarte (hamstring) has begun swinging a bat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain Aug. 17 and is about two weeks into his 4-to-6 week recovery timeline. The 28-year-old is looking at a potential return in the back half of September, but the specifics are unlikely to come into focus until he starts a running program.

