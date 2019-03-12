Inciarte went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Hitting leadoff, the 28-year-old set the table very effectively as he gears up for the regular season. Inciarte is hitting .240 (6-for-25) as he works out the kinks this spring, but if he can hang onto that leadoff spot, his contact skills and decent patience give the potential to score triple-digit runs in 2019 with the likes of Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna hitting behind him.