Inciarte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Though Guillermo Heredia will replace him in center field Sunday, Inciarte appears to have inched ahead of him on the depth chart for the time being. Inciarte started each of the past three games, going 1-for-9 with three strikeouts.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moving into starting role•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Getting limited opportunities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Away on paternity leave•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Activated as expected•