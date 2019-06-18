Inciarte (back) was cleared to resume all baseball activities Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The news marks the first major milestone in Inciarte's recovery from the lower-back strain that has kept him on the shelf since May 15. If Inciarte's back responds well to the activity, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week before returning from the 10-day injured list. Inciarte had served as the Braves' primary center fielder prior to getting shut down, but he seems likely to transition into a fourth-outfielder role once he's back from the IL with prospect Austin Riley having locked down a full-time starting job since earning a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett.

