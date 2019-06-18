Braves' Ender Inciarte: Cleared for baseball activities
Inciarte (back) was cleared to resume all baseball activities Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The news marks the first major milestone in Inciarte's recovery from the lower-back strain that has kept him on the shelf since May 15. If Inciarte's back responds well to the activity, he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week before returning from the 10-day injured list. Inciarte had served as the Braves' primary center fielder prior to getting shut down, but he seems likely to transition into a fourth-outfielder role once he's back from the IL with prospect Austin Riley having locked down a full-time starting job since earning a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett.
