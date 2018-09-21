Inciarte went 2-for-3 with two singles, two walks, one run, one RBI and a steal in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.

Inciarte has now collected a steal in two straight games, and he added to his career-high in steals with his 27th of the year Thursday night. He has also been swinging a hot bat lately, with multi-hit efforts in six of his last nine starts. He now owns a .264/.325/.384 slash line with 10 home runs, 59 RBI and 78 runs over 632 plate appearances in 2018.