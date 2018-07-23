Inciarte went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

He'd been mired in a 1-for-25 mini-slump over his prior eight games, causing Braves manager Brian Snitker to drop Inciarte down to seventh in the batting order, but Sunday's performance suggests the 27-year-old is getting ready to try and reclaim a spot at the top of the lineup. His .272 BABIP on the year is almost 50 points below his career mark, so there could be plenty of positive regression ahead for his .244 batting average over the second half.

