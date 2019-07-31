Inciarte went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and two doubles in Tuesday's 11-8 win over Washington.

Inciarte went 0-for-11 in his first six games after being activated off the injured list July 18, but in his last four contests he is 7-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs, seven runs scored and eight RBI. The 28-year-old should continue seeing regular chances in center field with Nick Markakis (wrist) on the IL, especially if he maintains the hot bat.