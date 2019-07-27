Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could be rejoining starting lineup
Inciarte could regain a significant role in the Atlanta lineup after Nick Markakis was struck on the wrist by a pitch during Friday's game.
While the club is still waiting for the results of X-rays, Markakis seems headed to the IL, and the only other outfield options on the roster are pure bench players like Charlie Culberson and Matt Joyce. Inciarte has started three of seven games since his recovery from a back injury of his own, going 0-for-11 with three walks, three runs and a steal, and his .200/.292/.296 slash line on the season could encourage the front office to look for a Markakis replacement via trade instead.
