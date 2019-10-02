Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could miss remainder of season
Inciarte (hamstring/quad) could miss the rest of the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Inciarte was already expected to be sidelined until at least the NLCS, but the 28-year-old could now miss the remainder of the season as he deals with a right quad strain in addition to his hamstring injury. Inciarte has been sidelined since Aug. 17 with a right hamstring strain, but Ronald Acuna appears ready to return to game action and should handle the postseason duties in center field.
