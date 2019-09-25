Inciarte (hamstring) could be cleared to return Friday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte ran the bases in Kansas City on Wednesday and is scheduled to take batting practice before being reevaluated. If the outfielder checks out OK in the coming days, he could be back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in New York after missing more than a month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.