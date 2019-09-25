Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could return Friday
Inciarte (hamstring) could be cleared to return Friday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Inciarte ran the bases in Kansas City on Wednesday and is scheduled to take batting practice before being reevaluated. If the outfielder checks out OK in the coming days, he could be back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener in New York after missing more than a month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...