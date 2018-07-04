Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees.

The home run is Inciarte's sixth of the season and first since June 14. The 27-year-old struggled through June with a .235/.306/.306 slash line in 108 plate appearances, which isn't too far off from his .249/.312/.350 line for the season.