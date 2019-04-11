Inciarte is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Both of Inciarte's days off this year have come against lefties, with Steven Matz on the mound Thursday. He's also started against two lefties, however, so he's not at risk of a true platoon role. Ronald Acuna slides over to center field in his absence, with Johan Camargo starting in left.

More News
Our Latest Stories