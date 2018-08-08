Braves' Ender Inciarte: Drives in two
Inciarte was 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Washington.
Inciarte was hitless in Game 1 but came up huge with the game-winning two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning for the nightcap. The 27-year-old is feast-or-famine of late, with four multi-hit games in his last nine starts, and zero hits in the other five games.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Four hits in win over Marlins•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Logs multi-hit performance•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Collects three hits in loss to Nats•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Dropped to seventh in order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...