Inciarte was 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Washington.

Inciarte was hitless in Game 1 but came up huge with the game-winning two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning for the nightcap. The 27-year-old is feast-or-famine of late, with four multi-hit games in his last nine starts, and zero hits in the other five games.

