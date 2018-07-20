Inciarte will start in center field and bat seventh against the Nationals on Friday.

Ronald Acuna will get his first crack in the leadoff role as manager Brian Snitker made a decision to drop Inciarte down in the order following the All-Star break. Over the previous seven games before the break, Inciarte was just 1-for-21 with four walks and five strikeouts and will get a chance to reset in a different role.