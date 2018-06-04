Braves' Ender Inciarte: Dropped to sixth in order
Inciarte is starting in center field and hitting sixth Monday against the Padres.
Inciarte has hit just .176/.222/.265 in eight games since returning to the leadoff role, so manager Brian Snitker opted to revert to Ozzie Albies as his leadoff man while pushing Inciarte back to sixth in the order. It's unclear if Snitker will stick with this lineup configuration moving forward, but if so, Inciarte's run-scoring chances will likely take a hit. He could work back to the leadoff spot with another hot stretch, however.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...