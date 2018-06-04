Inciarte is starting in center field and hitting sixth Monday against the Padres.

Inciarte has hit just .176/.222/.265 in eight games since returning to the leadoff role, so manager Brian Snitker opted to revert to Ozzie Albies as his leadoff man while pushing Inciarte back to sixth in the order. It's unclear if Snitker will stick with this lineup configuration moving forward, but if so, Inciarte's run-scoring chances will likely take a hit. He could work back to the leadoff spot with another hot stretch, however.

