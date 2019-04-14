Braves' Ender Inciarte: Drops in batting order
Inciarte is starting in center field and batting seventh Sunday night against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Inciarte has batted leadoff against right-handers to begin the season but Ozzie Albies will get a chance to do so Sunday. Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated it could be a long-term arraignment with Albies' improved early-season numbers against righties. Inciarte's .192/.192/.423 slash line through 26 plate appearances has done little to illustrate he's the better option at the top of the order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...