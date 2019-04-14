Inciarte is starting in center field and batting seventh Sunday night against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Inciarte has batted leadoff against right-handers to begin the season but Ozzie Albies will get a chance to do so Sunday. Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated it could be a long-term arraignment with Albies' improved early-season numbers against righties. Inciarte's .192/.192/.423 slash line through 26 plate appearances has done little to illustrate he's the better option at the top of the order.