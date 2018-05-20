Braves' Ender Inciarte: Early exit Sunday
Inciarte was lifted from Sunday's game against the Marlins after six innings, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The major-league stolen-base leader crashed into the outfield wall at full speed early in the game and was down for a couple minutes. Inciarte stayed in initially but manager Brian Snitker eventually subbed him out. We'll await word from the team as to the exact nature and severity of the injury.
