Inciarte was lifted from Sunday's game against the Marlins after six innings, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The major-league stolen-base leader crashed into the outfield wall at full speed early in the game and was down for a couple minutes. Inciarte stayed in initially but manager Brian Snitker eventually subbed him out. We'll await word from the team as to the exact nature and severity of the injury.

