Inciarte left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The nature and severity of Inciarte's injury are not yet clear. He was expected to be mostly a bench player this season but had recently moved into the starting lineup when Cristian Pache (groin) landed on the injured list. Guillermo Heredia is the next man up in center shoulder Inciarte be forced to miss time, though Atlanta could also shift Ronald Acuna to center and Austin Riley to right, opening up starts at third base instead.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Filling in for Pache•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Beginning season in backup role•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Rejoins spring lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Sidelined by sore thumb•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not on wild-card roster•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Losing work to Markakis•