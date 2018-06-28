Braves' Ender Inciarte: Exits with oblique twinge
Inciarte left Wednesday's loss to the Reds after the seventh inning due to a twinge in his oblique, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He felt something in his oblique. It was kind of a 'shadow' type thing," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. "He just mentioned it and as soon as he mentioned it I'm not going to take any chances, because I don't want (him) taking a swing. I think he could have played but it's just one of those things you don't want to take a chance with. And again, he's day-to-day, tomorrow he'll get treatment, he should be fine."
Atlanta has the day off Thursday, so Inciarte may not end up missing a start. With Ronald Acuna (knee) set to come off the disabled list Friday, however, it also wouldn't be a surprise to see Inciarte get an extra day to rest if the club has any concerns about the issue.
