Braves' Ender Inciarte: Expected to move to IL
The Braves are expected to place Inciarte (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Hours after Inciarte exited Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Cardinals with lower-back tightness, multiple sources reported that the Braves would call up top prospect Austin Riley from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Wednesday's contest. Inciarte's move to the IL would open up a roster spot for Riley, who should take over as the Braves' primary left fielder for at least the next week and a half while Inciarte heals. Given that Inciarte is slashing just .218/.300/.323 on the season while striking out in a career-high 19.3 percent of his plate appearances, he may not have a full-time role waiting for him once he recovers from the injury. Inciarte's outlook for the rest of 2019 will likely hinge heavily on how well Riley performs in his initial exposure to big-league pitching.
