Inciarte (undisclosed) managed to avoid a major injury and should play Monday against the Phillies, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlantareports.

Inciarte was lifted early from Sunday's game after colliding into the outfield wall. Manager Brain Snitker stated that while Inciarte is sore, he's expected to be in the lineup for the first game of the series against Philadelphia.

